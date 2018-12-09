Return TV networks to townships
The centrifugal force of TV networks's impact in the development of sport in our diverse country can never be downplayed.
In the early nineties and beyond, we saw how the national broadcaster and other networks contributed to this development.
The demise of some of the national broadcaster's sports programmes has left a void in the development of sport. This is the case in both amateur and professional boxing.
This is a clarion call to BSA, TV networks, promoters, civic bodies and the media at large to close ranks in an effort to bring boxing back to the townships.
BSA, as the regulatory body, in conjunction with its stake-holders, must encourage and cajole the powers that be to recognise provincial titles and as such provide the necessary budgetary allocations.
In essence, there needs to be a much bigger premium on South African titles.
Why on earth would we have promoters paying outrageous sanctioning fees on titles of nondescript regional controlling bodies and next to nothing on BSA titles?
BSA must protect and preserve the sanctity and integrity of the South African title.
Boxing belongs to the townships and by design it is a working -class construct!
It will always thrive and develop in the confines of the critical masses. Largely due to the absence of training facilities in their hoods, these boxers migrate to white managers and stables where they are guaranteed quick sponsorship deals and better training facilities.
Herein lies the challenge - white boxing fans will then connect with this boxer because he is managed by white folks. This is an anti-development tendency, which does not augur well for the ethos of the universality of sport.
Throughout the epoch and stages of the development of boxing in this country, black trainers have developed house-hold names. The dogs of war included Nkosana Mgxaji, Enoch Nhlapo, Anthony Morodi,- Mzukisi Skweyiya, Joe Ngidi, Peter Mathebula, Tap Tap Makhathini, Bashew Sibaca, Nika Khumalo, Jacob Morake and a host of others.
Having said all of the above, it is important to note that boxing has always taken the lead in the multiracial aspect of sporting activities.
Long before it became fashionable in this country, the Steyn brothers took a greenhorn by the name of Aladdin Stevens and turned him into a hardened combatant of the square ring.
Dearly departed Nick Durandt shook the boxing world when he took an unheralded Sugar-Boy to the UK - to dethrone the fearsome Nigel Benn for the WBC belt. The legions of national and world champions who were produced by Durandt are known by every boxing fan in this country.
Amandla!