Return TV networks to townships

The centrifugal force of TV networks's impact in the development of sport in our diverse country can never be downplayed.

In the early nineties and beyond, we saw how the national broadcaster and other networks contributed to this development.

The demise of some of the national broadcaster's sports programmes has left a void in the development of sport. This is the case in both amateur and professional boxing.

This is a clarion call to BSA, TV networks, promoters, civic bodies and the media at large to close ranks in an effort to bring boxing back to the townships.

BSA, as the regulatory body, in conjunction with its stake-holders, must encourage and cajole the powers that be to recognise provincial titles and as such provide the necessary budgetary allocations.

In essence, there needs to be a much bigger premium on South African titles.

Why on earth would we have promoters paying outrageous sanctioning fees on titles of nondescript regional controlling bodies and next to nothing on BSA titles?