Banyana's Pikinini the next big thing

Thembi Chrestinah Kgatlana is arguably the most gifted woman footballer this country has ever produced.

While it might be that those who are attached to women's football always knew about Kgatlana's proficiency, it's only after her spectacular display in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana that the US-based striker was recognised as somewhat of a legend in the making.

The Banyana Banyana strike-force ace was voted best player of the tournament after scoring five goals in five matches.

The skilful forward's eye-catching performances in the women's Afcon was the hand that wrote Banyana's history of qualifying for their first Fifa World Cup, to be staged in France next year.

Kgatlana, 22, was also named in the Africa's Best XI players team, together with Banyana defenders Lebohang Ramalepe and captain Janine van Wyk, with Kaylin Swart and Linda Motlhalo making the cut as substitutes.

The football bug stung Kgatlana when she was young at Mohlakano Primary School in Randfontein.

It was a random friendship chat with her male friends that seeded the football passion, but it took years for the Banyana heroine to realise she was really destined for greatness in the beautiful game.

"It all started as a conversation at school with my guy friends. They always talked about how good training was and I joined them for one session and I never looked back," said Kgatlana.