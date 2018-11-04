Value of SA titles compromised

From a spectator point of view, South African professional boxing is progressing because there are tournaments being held every week.

A deeper and more insightful analysis of this action-packed calendar will show that this so-called progress is merely a façade.

The Alphabet Soup is upon us, as all the nondescript world bodies have conspired to compromise the integrity of the South African title.

Granted, they have inherited this monstrous challenge from their predecessors but fact is the board is the one in charge at the moment.

These so-called governing bodies have quietly but surely usurped the mantle of the South African title. They are now the most sought-after boxing belts in modern day South African boxing.

The current Boxing South Africa (BSA) board needs to arrest this situation before it gets out of hand.

Consequently, no prospects are coming to contest South African titles. Pedigreed South African boxers are vying for meaningless regional titles because they have been misled - in that they are bigger and better than SA titles.

This has severely compromised the value of our national titles.

It is true that we need to benchmark SA titles. I hope renowned BSA chairperson Peter Ngatane, the current president of the ABU SADC, is listening.

For every tournament involving a regional, continental or international title there must necessarily be a national title fight on the cards. Back in the day, no boxer who was not a national champion and national title holder would challenge for international honours.