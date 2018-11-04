Nothing prepared Pule for happy days in Bucs colours

When Vincent Pule packed his bags in 2014, leaving his loved ones in Phuthaditjhaba to chase his dream of signing a professional contract, little could have prepared him for his meteoric rise that lied ahead.

Just four years ago, Pule was a young unassuming talent with hopes of making it in the big city lights of Johannesburg.

In the present, he is one of the most highly rated attackers in the country at the heart of the Orlando Pirates dominant force where he has five goals in 12 appearances.

But it all started with that trip to attend Bidvest Wits' trials four years ago at a time when he was on the books of National First Division side African Warriors. "When I went on trials at Wits all I wanted was for the coaches to see me play so that I can impress them," Pule said.

"I gave it my all to try to secure a contract and when Wits offered me a contract I was very emotional. I had come all the way and I got what I had come for."

The 26-year-old has been a fan favourite since joining the Buccaneers this season and recently put an exclamation point on his arrival by scoring the winning goal in the 2-1 Soweto derby win over Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

But Pule almost played for the opposite side as he was heavily linked with Chiefs earlier in the year and was even reported to have signed a pre-contract agreement.

Pule avoids talking about his failed Chiefs move, perhaps especially because it is known in football circles that he grew up a big fan of the Glamour Boys.

"My focus is on Pirates. I don't want to think about anything else," is his reply.

With Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter set to announce his squad to play Nigeria in a crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 17, he hopes to get the nod again after he withdrew with injury from the team the last time.

"It was a painful thing to miss out on Bafana. I am glad to be back and fit again. I am really happy that I can contribute to the [national] team," he added.