For better or worse, SA is stuck with Baxter for next number of years

Like it or not, Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter isn't going anywhere any time soon. There have been growing calls from a number of quarters for Safa to give Baxter the boot.

This after a string of substandard performances under his watch which include failures over upstarts Cape Verde, Libya and Seychelles.

The most recent was their failure to beat an amateur national team - the Seychelles - in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in midweek. The displays under Baxter have inspired little hope that Bafana can challenge some of the stronger national teams on the continent and the world.

This led to minister of sport and recreation Tokozile Xasa lashing out at Bafana for the poor results. "If they continue not to take things seriously, people will be held accountable. We want to engage with them moving forward.