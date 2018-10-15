Baroka coach to share scoring tips in his book

One of the lethal strikers of his generation, Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda, has taken what he believes is a giant step in solving the perennial and vexatious goalscoring problem on the continent.

He plans to publish a book addressing goalscoring woes on the continent. The Baroka mentor sounded optimistic that his treatise would help strikers to bang in the goals, especially in SA and in his native Zambia.

"In Zambia, we used to have one man [Godfrey Chitalu in 1972] scoring 107 goals in one season. It started dwindling to 50, now we have strikers scoring 19 goals and at the end of the season they lift the Golden Boot with pride," he said.

"Even in Zambia we are crying the way you do in South Africa. But at least they end up on 19 to 21 goals. The book is 10% done. It's not easy [to fast-track publishing it] because I am busy, but it'll come out in due time. It's so stressing to be a coach and time-consuming."

Nyirenda, 53, was famous for his agility and eye for goal during his heyday, when he played for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs.