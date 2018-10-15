Baroka coach to share scoring tips in his book
One of the lethal strikers of his generation, Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda, has taken what he believes is a giant step in solving the perennial and vexatious goalscoring problem on the continent.
He plans to publish a book addressing goalscoring woes on the continent. The Baroka mentor sounded optimistic that his treatise would help strikers to bang in the goals, especially in SA and in his native Zambia.
"In Zambia, we used to have one man [Godfrey Chitalu in 1972] scoring 107 goals in one season. It started dwindling to 50, now we have strikers scoring 19 goals and at the end of the season they lift the Golden Boot with pride," he said.
"Even in Zambia we are crying the way you do in South Africa. But at least they end up on 19 to 21 goals. The book is 10% done. It's not easy [to fast-track publishing it] because I am busy, but it'll come out in due time. It's so stressing to be a coach and time-consuming."
Nyirenda, 53, was famous for his agility and eye for goal during his heyday, when he played for the likes of Kaizer Chiefs.
Some pundits have likened Orlando Pirates' Augustine Mulenga to Nyirenda.
The former Zambian national team tactician has told how frustrating it is for a coach to watch strikers firing blanks.
"Sometimes I feel like taking off my jacket and getting onto the field because it pains seeing today's strikers missing goals. Nowadays the strikers are always in a hurry. Even movement off the ball is not there.
"A striker doesn't stand in one position. These boys lack [the] element of surprise. I am not only talking about Baroka but I am talking about what I have seen in many teams here; the strikers are so predictable.
"A striker is a thief, you make a lightning-speed movement. The defender should not know what you are about to do.
"This is what I'll write in my upcoming book to help African strikers."