Ndoro, Highlands Park deal in doubt

Despite impressing coach Owen da Gama on trial, Highlands Park could decide against signing ill-famed striker Tendai Ndoro because of his "incredible contract package demand", a source close to the negotiations has revealed.

Ndoro, 33, has been training with Highlands Park, aiming to revive his football career after a calamitous spell with Ajax Cape Town, where his ineligibility saga eventually saw the Urban Warriors lose their Premiership status last season.

"He's been at Highlands Park for almost three weeks now but no deal has been signed. Look, he wants a three-year contract and a big salary. Highlands Park want to sign him on a one-year deal. His incredible contract package demand is a problem. It could see the deal collapse," a source said.

"Da Gama hasn't been hiding his interest to sign Ndoro but now it's beyond his power because it all depends on the two parties to agree on financial terms. The coach is happy with what he's seeing on the field. If the deal goes through, it'll be because one party gave in and surrendered to what the other one wants."