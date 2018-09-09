Boxers' special bond with prison

To his detractors it may sound funny that we are glorifying someone whose wayward life landed him in jail.

But Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen, the the former two weight division boxing champion - IBO super middleweight and light heavyweight titlist - is a good boxer deserving credit for his craft.

Having spent almost 17 months behind bars for dealing in drugs, the 30-year-old talented left-hander, the son of former SA junior middleweight and middleweight champion Charles Oosthuizen, walked straight into an ABU title fight and won it against Thabiso Mchunu last weekend.

Oosthuizen remains undefeated in a local ring and is yet to lose against a South African. He joins the list which includes Sabelo Jubatha, Mzukisi Roberts, Lindile Tshemese, Jarred Silverman and Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela.

Jubatha served seven years of a 15-year conviction for rape. He received parole in 2007, fought his first professional boxing match in 2008, and won the SA featherweight title in 2009. He lost it in 2012 and retired in 2013.