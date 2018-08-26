Nevada sets fairness example for BSA

I am exhilarated after learning this week that the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) took it upon itself to appoint the referee and three judges for the rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, whose bout will take place at T-Mobile in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 15.

Only one of the three judges who worked in their first fight - a controversial split draw last September - is set to score the rematch.

Dave Moretti had it 115-113 for Golovkin, but neither Don Trella (114-114) nor Adelaide Byrd (118-110 ) who scored it for Canelo will be part of the second match up.

These two slots have been filled by highly regarded New Jersey-based Steve Weisfeld.

The referee will be Benjy Esteves.

Golovkin's WBC, WBA Super and IBO middleweight titles will be up for grabs. The 36-year-old warrior is undefeated in 38 fights with 34 KOs against a controversial draw with Canelo, the 28-year-old drug cheat from Mexico - who has a single defeat in 52 bouts with 34 knockouts.

Canelo, a two-weight world champion, is being touted by Mexicans as the next Osca De La Hoya, a former six-weight world champion. De La Hoya, who now promotes Canelo, was moered by Floyd Mayweather Junior, the man who handed Canelo his first loss.