Bonginkosi Ntuli wants to prove to Pitso that he's ready for action

Since joining Mamelodi Sundowns from Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2014, striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has hardly played for the Tshwane-based outfit.

Instead, Ntuli, 27, has spent the last three seasons on loan at both AmaZulu and relegated Platinum Stars.

In the 2014/15 season, his first season at Sundowns, Ntuli registered only two appearances and that was it for him.

Since then, he has never donned the famous Kabu Yellow Sundowns jersey.

And his six goals and three assists in the league last season couldn't help Platinum Stars stave off relegation.

Nevertheless, after seeing out his loan stint at the now relegated Stars - who will now be called Cape Umoya when they contest in the second-tier of South African football next term - Ntuli is ready to go back to Chloorkop and justify to coach Pitso Mosimane that he deserves a place in the team.

The bulky centre-forward is contracted to Bafana baStyle until June next year.