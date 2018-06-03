Sport

Rabada hits cricket awards for a six

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 03 June 2018 - 10:56
JUNE 02: Kagiso Rabada winner of Standard Bank One-Day International cricketer of the Year, Standard Bank Test Cricketer of the Year, RAM Delivery of the Year, Fans Crickerter of the Year and Mens Cricketer of the Year during the Cricket South Africa Awards Banquet 2018 at Sandton Convention Centre on June 02, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso "KG" Rabada stole the show at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards in Sandton last night when he walked away with six gongs including cricketer and players' player of the year.

The 23-year-old Rabada also walked away with the Test, ODI, fans' player and RAM delivery of the year awards on a six-star evening where he replicated the feat he achieved in 2016 and remain the only SA cricketer to win more than five awards.

The other highlight of the night was 25-year-old Dane van Niekerk who was named women's cricketer of the year while her teammate Laura Wolvaardt was named the women's players' player of the year and women's ODI cricketer of the year.

Rabada has joined the likes of Jacques Kallis, Makhaya Ntini, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers who have won the cricketer of the year award twice.

Last season was phenomenal for Rabada as he climbed to the summit of the Test rankings and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 calendar year.

He is also ranked number seven in ODI cricket and was named in the ICC Test XI for the 2017 calendar year.

