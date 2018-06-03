Moves afoot to unseat Brazilians
Orlando Pirates are set to show intent for next season by signing as many as four players.
The Buccaneers, who finished second behind 2017/18 champions Mamelodi Sundowns, will unveil Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, who's been playing for Golden Arrows and defender-cum-midfielder Abel Mabaso from Chippa United.
But Pirates will still be far from done in bolstering their squad ahead of their 2018/19 campaign, which they hope they can go one better and win the Absa Premiership title.
Midfielder Linda Mntambo and left-back Paseka Mako are also expected to arrive from the Chilli Boys, while Meshack Maphangule is thought to be headed to Parktown too after his Black Leopards contract reportedly expires on June 30.
Sunday World sources also confirmed this week that Pirates may yet tempt Thulani Hlatshwayo, the Bidvest Wits captain, to their camp.
Chippa, meanwhile, have brought in three players from the National First Division: Boikanyo Komane (Royal Eagles) and Cape Town All Stars duo Ntshuxeko Ndlovu and Lucky Setelele. Former Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe has also joined.
The Port Elizabeth-based side is also in pursuit of Daine Klate, who's set to leave Bidvest Wits and could be tempted to return to his hometown.
Sundowns have signed Guinea-Bissau international Toni Silva and are also courting striker Tokelo Rantie, who was with Turkish side Gençlerbirligi.
AmaZulu are also beefing up. The KZN side are completing the signing of veteran goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs. This follows the acquisition of midfielder Nhlanhla Vilakazi from Free State Stars.
Usuthu have also earmarked Argentinian striker Emiliano Tade, who has been plying his trade in New Zealand, to lead the frontline after they parted ways with Togolese forward, Camaldine Abraw.
Maritzburg United have roped in centre-back Denwin Farmer from SuperSport United, but they are not done raiding Matsatsantsa following revelations they have set their sights on Fagrie Lakay, who was on loan at relegated Ajax Cape Town.
SuperSport have welcomed young defender Luke Fleurs from NFD side, Ubuntu Cape Town.
In Limpopo, Baroka have not only snapped up head coach Wedson Nyirenda from the Zambian national team, but they are one of the busiest teams in the transfer market.
Headlining their new signings will be Ivorian striker Armand Gnanduillet, who has played in the French and English lower leagues.
Thabo Moseki (University of Pretoria), Bheki Maliba (Mbombela United), Mashale Rantabane (Bush Bucks) and Orebotse Mongae (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana) have also penned deals with Bakgaga.