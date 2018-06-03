Moves afoot to unseat Brazilians

Orlando Pirates are set to show intent for next season by signing as many as four players.

The Buccaneers, who finished second behind 2017/18 champions Mamelodi Sundowns, will unveil Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi, who's been playing for Golden Arrows and defender-cum-midfielder Abel Mabaso from Chippa United.

But Pirates will still be far from done in bolstering their squad ahead of their 2018/19 campaign, which they hope they can go one better and win the Absa Premiership title.

Midfielder Linda Mntambo and left-back Paseka Mako are also expected to arrive from the Chilli Boys, while Meshack Maphangule is thought to be headed to Parktown too after his Black Leopards contract reportedly expires on June 30.

Sunday World sources also confirmed this week that Pirates may yet tempt Thulani Hlatshwayo, the Bidvest Wits captain, to their camp.

Chippa, meanwhile, have brought in three players from the National First Division: Boikanyo Komane (Royal Eagles) and Cape Town All Stars duo Ntshuxeko Ndlovu and Lucky Setelele. Former Sundowns defender Thabo Nthethe has also joined.