EC boxing on ropes as promoters fight it out

The Eastern Cape was once the Mecca of boxing in South Africa but last year, only seven tournaments were held there and 80% of them were development tournaments.

But, instead of promoters addressing pressing issues such as SABC television dates and government grants, they are exchanging verbal blows that do not bring about any change.

Their differences have escalated to the point where there could be two associations operating parallel to each other, and that is against the SA Boxing Act of 2001.

The Eastern Cape Promoters Association (ECPA) was elected in 2015 and is chaired by Ayanda Matiti.

Bongani Zulu and Andile Bakubaku say that their term had already ended, with no election of new office bearers, and about 20 disgruntled promoters want them out of office.

Zulu said the promoters had suggested a meeting but members of the "old" association failed to heed the call to meet in Port Elizabeth on April 27.