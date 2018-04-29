Maritzburg face logistical nightmare ahead of final

For Maritzburg United, reaching the Nedbank Cup final is bitter-sweet. Reason? The Nedbank Cup finalists are unhappy with travelling to Cape Town to honour the match.

The Team of Choice are in their first-ever cup decider after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the semifinals last weekend, which is good for their history books.

Maritzburg will take on Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 19, but Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia told Sunday World during our visit to his office this week that planning the trip to the Mother City would be a logistical nightmare.

Kadodia said playing in Johannesburg would have suited both clubs.

The distance from Pietermaritzburg to Cape Town is 1550km, a 20-hour trip by road. Kadodia is wondering how many fans would afford to make such a long journey to Cape Town.

In comparison, travelling to Johannesburg from Pietermaritzburg is 490km, which is a five-hour drive. Joburg as a neutral venue would have also helped Free State stars as the City of Gold is only 270km from Ea Lla Koto's base, Bethlehem.