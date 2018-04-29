Maritzburg face logistical nightmare ahead of final
For Maritzburg United, reaching the Nedbank Cup final is bitter-sweet. Reason? The Nedbank Cup finalists are unhappy with travelling to Cape Town to honour the match.
The Team of Choice are in their first-ever cup decider after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the semifinals last weekend, which is good for their history books.
Maritzburg will take on Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 19, but Maritzburg boss Farook Kadodia told Sunday World during our visit to his office this week that planning the trip to the Mother City would be a logistical nightmare.
Kadodia said playing in Johannesburg would have suited both clubs.
The distance from Pietermaritzburg to Cape Town is 1550km, a 20-hour trip by road. Kadodia is wondering how many fans would afford to make such a long journey to Cape Town.
In comparison, travelling to Johannesburg from Pietermaritzburg is 490km, which is a five-hour drive. Joburg as a neutral venue would have also helped Free State stars as the City of Gold is only 270km from Ea Lla Koto's base, Bethlehem.
But the trip to Cape Town will cost Stars' fans 1 250km and 12 hours on the road.
Both clubs will each receive 25 return flight tickets from the league, but Kadodia estimated that his club will need 25 more for their staff because they are also considering sending their MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team as well.
"Both Maritzburg and Stars are miles away from the venue. What is the logistical nightmare that we would have getting our fans and giving our full commitment to make this a finale for the sponsors? It's a huge nightmare for us," Kadodia said.
"I'll have to look at the costs of putting our fans in buses to Cape Town. You also need accommodation for them; had it been Joburg they would have travelled in and out."
Kadodia fears that the final may be played in front of empty seats, because the reality is that both clubs are not the biggest names in local football.
"We will make every effort to support the fans. We will appeal to Nedbank and the PSL to see how they can assist both Maritzburg and Stars, because they are in the same position as us," he continued.
Kadodia added: "So will Cape Town people come and see Maritzburg and Stars? There are challenges and one has to be realistic."
Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena was not available to comment on the challenges they face three weeks before the final.