Downs clinch it in fine style

Once again Mamelodi Sundowns are kings of South Africa football .

They were crowned Premiership champions after their 3-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville yesterday.

The Brazilians extended their record to eight league titles in fine style after their emphatic win in front of their home fans.

Sundowns wrapped up the title ahead of the last batch of PSL fixtures next weekend, opening an unassailable lead from closest chasers Orlando Pirates.

Downs had felt hard done last season after fatigue cost them the league title that was dramatically clinched by Bidvest Wits.

The clinical win came courtesy of goals from Khama Billiat, Ricardo Nascimento (penalty) and Sibusiso Vilakazi in the first-half while Mosa Lebusa pulled one back for the Urban Warriors.