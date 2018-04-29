Downs clinch it in fine style
Once again Mamelodi Sundowns are kings of South Africa football .
They were crowned Premiership champions after their 3-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville yesterday.
The Brazilians extended their record to eight league titles in fine style after their emphatic win in front of their home fans.
Sundowns wrapped up the title ahead of the last batch of PSL fixtures next weekend, opening an unassailable lead from closest chasers Orlando Pirates.
Downs had felt hard done last season after fatigue cost them the league title that was dramatically clinched by Bidvest Wits.
The clinical win came courtesy of goals from Khama Billiat, Ricardo Nascimento (penalty) and Sibusiso Vilakazi in the first-half while Mosa Lebusa pulled one back for the Urban Warriors.
They knew that they would have to get an early goal against the Mother City outfit who are fighting to get out of the relegation equation.
In his five seasons at the club, coach Pitso Mosimane has delivered three league titles to Chloorkop.
Mosimane savoured the championship win after they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup at the semifinal stage by Maritzburg United last week. And who can blame him as the team has worked hard to be competitive in both domestic and the CAF Champions League football.
Under Mosimane, Sundowns have not finished outside of the top two in the league.
Opinion remains divided on who between Mosimane and Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids should bag the PSL Coach of the Season gong. But whoever gets the award, Mosimane has proven that he is among the best tacticians on the continent.
The league triumph is the first for the likes of Percy Tau, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Aubrey Ngoma, Anele Ngcongca, Thapelo Morena and Jeremy Brockie.
The current frontrunner for the PSL Footballer of the Season, Tau, was not part of Sundowns win in the 2015/16 season.