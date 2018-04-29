Baroka gets right medicine

Doctor Khumalo will return to his position of Baroka's technical director next season.

The Kaizer Chiefs legend has been handed the head coach duties since their match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday. Baroka's last match will be against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on May 12.

This followed a meeting where it was decided by the management that they were not safe from relegation and needed help, which saw McDonald Makhubedu vacating the hot seat for Khumalo.

Makhubedu remains a part of the team as technical adviser.

Khumalo will not be taking the head coach position on a permanent basis, though.

Sunday World has learnt that the Serbian Kosta Papic and former Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi are some of the coaches in the running for the job.

In the meantime, Khumalo will remain in charge but it's only a temporary arrangement.