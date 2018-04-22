Final nail in Steve Komphela's coffin

A police nyala was petrol bombed, overturned and destroyed in Mahikeng, North West, on Thursday as residents rioted demanding that premier Supra Mahumapelo step down.

A similar armoured vehicle rushed onto the well-manicured lawns of the Moses Mabhida Stadium last night to spirit away Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela to safety after his side lost 2-0 to Free State Stars.

These scenes preceded Komphela's resignation from Chiefs with immediate effect.

The Nedbank Cup semifinal duel was over as a contest 45 seconds after the kick-off.

Stars made two cross-passes from their right flank twice within the opening seconds, with the second square pass from Nyiko Mobbie finding new arrival from Congo Harris Tchilimbou, who headed home from close range.

And as the final score would have it, Stars coach Luc Eymael walked away with a smile while Komphela, a coach who would be remembered for his perfect command of the English language and superb superlatives, was left with a bleeding nose.