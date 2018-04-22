Ajax-Ndoro saga judgment tomorrow

Ajax Cape Town are fighting from all fronts to avoid losing points in the Tendani Ndoro saga, including in the courts.

Ndoro's eligibility case was back in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday. The Urban Warriors filed a court application for the SA Football Association [Safa] arbitration ruling to be set aside, while the PSL is opposing it. Judgment has been reserved for tomorrow.

Safa arbitrator Nassir Cassim ruled late in March that the PSL dispute resolution chamber [DRC] did not have jurisdiction when they gave Ndoro the green light to continue playing on January 31. This was after the PSL appealed the DRC's decision. The DRC is an independent body from the league.

Ajax are aggrieved by Cassim's ruling for obvious reasons - because the DRC had ruled in their favour.

Cassim referred the matter to Fifa's Players' Status Committee, who referred it back to the "competent authorities in South Africa". In as much as Fifa prohibit football matters going to ordinary courts, Ajax are pressing ahead.

It's not clear yet if Safa will take over the matter again for an arbitration process, but Ajax want to ensure that the initial DRC ruling, which favoured them, is revived.