Breaking Zola Budd’s 34-year-old record one of the highlights of Caster Semenya's life

“At the moment we are not too much worried.

"It is more about working on weaknesses so that I can get better.

"We are going to sit down and review what we have done so far and put more focus on specific things that will help me to improve.

"As a middle distance runner‚ focus is more on speed but it will be about more of the same from what we have been doing.”

Over the next few months‚ Semenya is going to focus on mastering her skills in the 1500m event and she is targeting a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“1 500 is one of the events that I looked into in previous years but it is not an easy race to run‚" she said.

"You need to master your skills and position yourself in the right place so that when you kick you destroy.

"It is 500m more after the bell and it is not easy to maintain that.

"But obviously with what we do at training we are ready to master this middle distance‚” she said‚ adding that breaking Zola Budd’s national record that stood for 34 years will stay with her for the rest of her life.

“The record was the main plan for this season and I knew that I was in good shape.

"It amazing to be able to break a 34 year old record‚ it is a moment that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

This year‚ Semenya will also be taking part in the African Athletics Championships to be held in Nigeria in August which will be part of her build up to the World Athletics Championships in Doha next year.

“We will just have to do what we have been doing from the beginning of the year.

"We are ready for anything and we are never under pressure.

"Whenever I am on the track and know that I must perform and I have been in this business for about a decade and I am used to it.”