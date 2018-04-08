Lebese on a comeback trail

The Mamelodi Sundowns coaching staff is working hard to get the best out of winger George Lebese after placing him on a weight loss programme that saw him lose 8kg.

Lebese, who joined from Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the season, has had an indifferent nine months at Sundowns.

He has had to adjust from being the poster boy at Amakhosi to being among a galaxy of stars at Chloorkop.

Perhaps the turning point came in January in a league match against Polokwane City where Lebese asked to be substituted due to him struggling with the pace of the game.

It was after that incident that coach Pitso Mosimane demanded that the midfielder shed some weight.

Sundowns fitness coach Kabelo Rangoaga expressed satisfaction with Lebese's progress.

"George lost 8kg and that was the first step," Rangoaga said. "You can see he is coming. Pitso is still working on him and at least the weight is gone. So his confidence is back."

Another of the new players Rangoaga has been working with are Aubrey Ngoma and Keletso Makgalwa. Ngoma was signed from Cape Town City in January while Makgalwa was promoted from the academy.

"Work was done on Keletso because of his transition from junior football, where the tempo is low, and senior football where the tempo is extremely high," the fitness trainer known as "KB" said.

"Aubrey was injured when he joined us, so he is on a programme now but for now we have not decided by how many kilos we will trim him down. We just have to improve his fitness; it was the injury that delayed him."

Each player at Downs is expected to maintain a certain weight - failure of which could result in a fine. Although players rely on KB and the medical team to oversee their health and fitness, at the end of the day it is up to them to eat the right diet.