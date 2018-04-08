Kamohelo Mahlatsi has Messi touch

Until you see him mesmerising defenders, SuperSport United youngster Kamohelo Mahlatsi, currently on loan at Ubuntu Cape Town in the NFD, won't strike you as the real deal, all because of his pint-sized build.

Mahlatsi, 21, joined Ubuntu in January, on loan from SuperSport until the end of this season. He has since featured in eight matches, scoring twice and registering two assists in all competitions.

His style of play mimics that of Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi. His close control with the ball, speed, dribbling, crossing, and ability to use both feet allow him to play in any offensive position on the field.

Though Ubuntu are struggling to get out of the relegation zone in the NFD, Mahlatsi has been one of their standout performers, having also played a pivotal role in propelling the Capetonians to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup when they scalped AmaZulu early last month.