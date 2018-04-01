Tete ready to go the distance against Narvaez in Ireland

South African superstar boxer Zolani "Last Born" Tete is looking forward to another show-stopping knockout when he puts his WBO bantamweight title on the line.

Tete will make his highly anticipated return to Northern Ireland when he takes on Argentinian Omar Andres Narvaez in Belfast on April 21.

It is where the clinical left-hander established himself as one of the explosive punchers in the division and impressively introduced himself with a stunning 11-second knockout of countryman Siboniso "Tiger" Gonya from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal in November.

That was the quickest knockout in a world title defence on record.