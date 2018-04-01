Seven weeks can make or break Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns are savouring a bumper seven weeks that promise the enticing reward of the league and cup double at the end of them.

The stakes couldn't be higher as domestic football reaches its climax in the home stretch.

The Brazilians have a decisive schedule with crucial encounters in the Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

They could potentially play 12 games in the next month-and-a-half depending on their progress.

Coach Pitso Mosimane acknowledged that it is now or never.

"The programme tests our characters and makes us a stronger team. It's not new for us to have eight games in the next 28 days," Mosimane said.

"When you get to these stages, it's going to be tough.

"Some teams are strong because they play one game a week; we play three games every week at Sundowns."