Seven weeks can make or break Downs
Mamelodi Sundowns are savouring a bumper seven weeks that promise the enticing reward of the league and cup double at the end of them.
The stakes couldn't be higher as domestic football reaches its climax in the home stretch.
The Brazilians have a decisive schedule with crucial encounters in the Absa Premiership, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.
They could potentially play 12 games in the next month-and-a-half depending on their progress.
Coach Pitso Mosimane acknowledged that it is now or never.
"The programme tests our characters and makes us a stronger team. It's not new for us to have eight games in the next 28 days," Mosimane said.
"When you get to these stages, it's going to be tough.
"Some teams are strong because they play one game a week; we play three games every week at Sundowns."
Their first hurdle is against Cape Town City in the quarterfinal of the R7-million cup at the Cape Town Stadium this afternoon (3pm).
"When they play against us they give us a hard time so we expect fireworks," the former Bafana Bafana mentor said about Benni McCarthy's side.
"History favours them and they are a well-oiled machine.
"Advantage goes to us in terms of the last game but they won the previous three.
"They have experienced players and can play with or without the ball."
Sundowns occupy the summit of the league race with 43 points but they have Orlando Pirates breathing down their necks with 42 points.
They cannot afford another slip-up in this crucial stage like when Bidvest Wits edged them to the title last season.
Ahead of the resumption of the league where Bafana ba Style will take on Chippa United at Loftus Versveld on Wednesday, Mosimane added: "They are going to give us a run for our money. In the next 17 days they will play two games and have few international players. They are well-rested and are fresh."