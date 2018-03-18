Youth-infused Bafana preps for four-nations cup

Bafana Bafana defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is looking forward to playing a mentorship role in the senior national team.

Mphahlele, 28, is one of the experienced players in the squad that has a few youngsters. They assemble today ahead of the four-nations tournament in Zambia starting on Thursday.

Mphahlele now has Bidvest Wits right-back Reeve Frosler for company and to compete with for the right-back position.

Mphahlele is relishing the challenge, but also to guide 20-year-old Frosler who, like him, has played junior international football.

"Look, I've watched Frosler and he's got the potential to be a good player. He's a youngster and he's obviously still learning and coached by Coach Gavin [Hunt], who knows how to deal with youngsters," Mphahlele told Sunday World.