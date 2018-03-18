Youth-infused Bafana preps for four-nations cup
Bafana Bafana defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is looking forward to playing a mentorship role in the senior national team.
Mphahlele, 28, is one of the experienced players in the squad that has a few youngsters. They assemble today ahead of the four-nations tournament in Zambia starting on Thursday.
Mphahlele now has Bidvest Wits right-back Reeve Frosler for company and to compete with for the right-back position.
Mphahlele is relishing the challenge, but also to guide 20-year-old Frosler who, like him, has played junior international football.
"Look, I've watched Frosler and he's got the potential to be a good player. He's a youngster and he's obviously still learning and coached by Coach Gavin [Hunt], who knows how to deal with youngsters," Mphahlele told Sunday World.
"Let's give him time and let him get the experience to play at the higher level; play for Wits and play for the national team. He's a good player and I love his work ethic. He doesn't even complicate things, so he's a good player and he must just keep his head down and just know that there's still a long way to go," he said.
With a few youngsters in the team, the experience of the likes of Itumeleng Khune, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Dean Furman would be crucial.
Mphahlele said he was not surprised to get the nod despite returning from a knee injury.
"I can still perform like I did when I played for Bafana, so it's not a surprise, because it's not like there is a new coach.
"It's still the same coach, so he knows what I can do and he knows if I will help the team or not. If he calls me, he believes I will help the team," Mphahlele said.