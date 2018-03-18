New-look Bafana pick up the baton

"I want to go win the tournament and give the youngsters the experience, in a perfect world," Baxter said. "We are prepared to give the youngsters [the opportunity], but we are not prepared to say, 'well, therefore we are not going to win and therefore we don't care if we lose', because that would be a crime."

The squad will assemble today in Johannesburg, train at Orlando Stadium tomorrow and leave for Zambia on Tuesday.

"We are going with the mentality of using this tournament in whichever way we can to gain experience and knowledge and maybe one of these young players will play in Afcon [qualifiers] and he would be the difference between us qualifying for Afcon or not," he said.

"I've said to the FA (SA Football Association) that we need to fulfil more than one goal this year.

"We need to go through the squad, we need to be brave to renew it and give some of the youngsters [an opportunity].

The four-nation tournament to be staged at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola kicks off on Thursday. In the first match, the home side play against Zimbabwe. Kick-off is at 1pm.

South Africa will then take to the field to face Angola at 3pm.

The winners of the two semifinal matches meet in the final at 3pm on Sunday, with the third place playoff acting as the curtain raiser at 1pm.