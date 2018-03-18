Bull Dog barks at young Kalombo
Veteran SA junior middleweight boxing champion Nkululeko "Bull Dog" Mhlongo has warned that the time to babysit young fighters is over.
Mhlongo issued this warning this week prior to his WBF Intercontinental title fight against Emanny "The General" Kalombo on Friday night. This 12 rounder - which pits a seasoned campaigner against an eight-fight novice - will headline Real Steel Promotion's "Unstoppable" bill.
"I am done with changing nappies," warned Mhlongo. "I have also stopped teaching boxers boxing. I am now the boss, so Kalombo must expect no favours, especially not when he posted on social media that he is going to knock me out. I am going in there to punish him badly for that post. He's got no respect for the elders. I am going to discipline him."
Mhlongo, 34, is from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal. His rare skills are polished in Johannesburg by respected trainer Gert Strydom. He is a hit with fans for his unique style of fighting with one hand while hiding the other behind his back once he has established a clear points lead during fights.
He has gone the distance in only three of his 10 12-rounds championship bouts, losing twice outside South Africa, while he ended the rest with stoppages. Mhlongo has lost five of his 21 bouts. His last ring appearance was in September when he stopped 21-year-old nine-fight novice Brendan Thysse in the 10th round.
Strydom said: "Mhlongo is a slow starter but gets stronger as the fight progresses to stop his opponents later. We gonna be ready to come harder."
Kalombo - the Congolese who is trained in Johannesburg by Damien Durandt - has not gone past six rounds. He boasts eight knockouts in eight fights. The soft-spoken boxer was short and sweet when pressed for a comment.
"I've been waiting for the fight since last year and I want to thank promoter Andre Thysse. I am the general and I will prove what I can do."
Durandt, the son of the late trainer Nick Durandt, said he respects what Mhlongo has done. "But it is time for youngsters. I don't think Mhlongo knows what is coming his way," said Durandt whose other charge Jackson "M3" Chauke will take on Sihle "The Sting" Jelwana for the vacant WBF international flyweight belt in the main supporting but.
Strydom's rising cruiserweight boxer Chris "The Wolf" Thompson will take on Mduduzi Moyo in one of the under-cards bouts. Boxing SA manager Archie Nyingwa said Eddy Marshall will be the referee for the Mhlongo-Kalomobo bout with Ben Ncapayi, Pumeza Zinakile and David van Nieuwenhuizen as judges. Ncapayi will be the referee for the Chauke-Jelwana fight while Marshall, Zinakile and Van Nieuwenhuizen will be judges.