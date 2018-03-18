Bull Dog barks at young Kalombo

He has gone the distance in only three of his 10 12-rounds championship bouts, losing twice outside South Africa, while he ended the rest with stoppages. Mhlongo has lost five of his 21 bouts. His last ring appearance was in September when he stopped 21-year-old nine-fight novice Brendan Thysse in the 10th round.

Strydom said: "Mhlongo is a slow starter but gets stronger as the fight progresses to stop his opponents later. We gonna be ready to come harder."

Kalombo - the Congolese who is trained in Johannesburg by Damien Durandt - has not gone past six rounds. He boasts eight knockouts in eight fights. The soft-spoken boxer was short and sweet when pressed for a comment.

"I've been waiting for the fight since last year and I want to thank promoter Andre Thysse. I am the general and I will prove what I can do."

Durandt, the son of the late trainer Nick Durandt, said he respects what Mhlongo has done. "But it is time for youngsters. I don't think Mhlongo knows what is coming his way," said Durandt whose other charge Jackson "M3" Chauke will take on Sihle "The Sting" Jelwana for the vacant WBF international flyweight belt in the main supporting but.

Strydom's rising cruiserweight boxer Chris "The Wolf" Thompson will take on Mduduzi Moyo in one of the under-cards bouts. Boxing SA manager Archie Nyingwa said Eddy Marshall will be the referee for the Mhlongo-Kalomobo bout with Ben Ncapayi, Pumeza Zinakile and David van Nieuwenhuizen as judges. Ncapayi will be the referee for the Chauke-Jelwana fight while Marshall, Zinakile and Van Nieuwenhuizen will be judges.