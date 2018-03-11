Memela's on the ball

He has been in great form this year and first raised eyebrows when he helped Pirates to a 3-2 win against Baroka FC early in January.

He scored twice on that occasion and has netted five goals in 17 league appearances this season.

"It did not start well when he first arrived at Pirates [in 2015]. His lifestyle was not good and it affected his game.

"But we had a father and son discussion about it and he cried like a baby during our discussion. He then promised to mend his ways," said Tshabalala.

"He is now focused and you can see that he is doing exactly what he came to do at Orlando Pirates and he is as hot as wire.

"Luvo is awkward, a left footer, who in my opinion is a rare find. I am very happy for him and I can only hope he continues delivering the goods."

Tshabalala - the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach who brought to Sundowns a playing style commonly known as "shoeshine and piano" - said he spotted Memela when the former Cape Town All Stars player was involved in a National First Division match against Thanda Royal Zulu.

"I had gone to monitor our player Innocent Maela whom we had loaned to Thanda. Thanda lost that game to All Stars and Memela scored in that game.

"You could see that the boy is a talent. I then realised that we need to bring him back home," said Tshabalala, who added that they allowed Memela to complete the season with Thanda.

"We then spoke to All Stars and the boy is back home," Tshabalala said.

In January, Pirates confirmed they had triggered their one-year option in Memela's contract, which means he is staying at least until June 2019.