Let Zongo's past stay there, says coach

Royal Eagles' talented yet wayward midfielder Masibusane Zongo is fortunate that his scandalous past seems not to bother the new Eagles coach Roger Sikhakhane.

Zongo was arrested last June for an alleged rape that occurred in 2013, but five months down the line he was released from police custody.

The 27-year-old's football career has always been dogged by off-field delinquency.

The skilful winger has been at loggerheads with management for ill-discipline in almost every club he has turned out for.

He has not lasted at every team he has joined - due to his erratic behaviour - since leaving SuperSport United in 2011.

Sikhakhane, who joined Eagles last month after replacing Serbian-born mentor Kosta Papic, feels it would be unfair to judge Zongo by his past.