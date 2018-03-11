Inside the rot at Sascoc

SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Gideon Sam has a lot to answer when he appears before the Zulman Commission of Inquiry this coming week.

The commission seeks to investigate the allegations of maladministration and financial irregularities in Sascoc where Sam's leadership style has been termed dictatorial - all this when the athletes are told there's no money to set up a proper camp for Team SA.

Some of his own executives, who have already appeared before the inquiry, have put the sorry state of affairs at the Olympic movement squarely at his door.

Startling revelations, accusations and counter-accusations went into overdrive when the fired Sascoc trio of Tubby Reddy (chief executive), Vinesh Maharaj (chief financial officer) and Jean Kelly (executive manager) took the stand in the past week.

They accused Sam of "double-dipping" on allowances, conflict of interest by chairing companies that do business with Sascoc and his alleged disregard for HR and financial policies.