SA athletes wait with bated breath for US star sprinter

US star sprinter Justin Gatlin hogs an unwanted tag as one of sport's public enemy No1, but he should look forward to being at home when he arrives on these shores this week.

At least some of the South African sprinters have a soft spot for the reigning world 100m champion, labelled a drug cheat and described as the bete noire of the anti-doping lobbyists. Gatlin, 36, has twice been banned for doping, something that has no doubt flushed him down onto the list of sport's most-hated individuals.

The former Olympic champ will be the star attraction at the second leg of the Liquid Telecom Athletix Grand Prix at Tuks Stadium, Pretoria, on Thursday. He will face Anaso Jobodwana in the rarely run 150m final. It took the organisers six months to secure Gatlin for the inaugural one-day track and field event.

"We can't complain about him and if IAAF say he did his time then we can't say anything but to bring our best performances on the table," Jobodwana told Sunday World.

"If he brings a good race, it will make me a better person.

"I ran some good races against Gatlin, but I really can't say it's rivalry as it was never close," said the 2015 world bronze medallist who finished behind Gatlin (silver) and Usain Bolt (gold) at the Beijing global meeting.

Rising sprinter Clarence Munyai, 20, sees Gatlin as an inspiration and had wished to face the man who conquered Bolt for the global 100m crown in the Jamaican's swan song at last year's IAAF World Championships. "Gatlin is a good athlete regardless of his doping past," said Munyai.

"To see him run live here is an inspiration for me ... I mean the world 100m champion running in South Africa? I'm excited and looking forward to see him run against Anaso on Thursday.

Added Simon Magakwe: "I last raced against him in Italy in September 2014. Justin is a friendly guy; very accommodating and always smiling.

"I even used to have his contact numbers. There was a time when I was supposed to train with him in 2015, but I lost his contact [number]. I'm happy he is coming this side."