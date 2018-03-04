Referees kept on their toes in the PSL
Football, like rugby is generally known as a physical game and often full of emotions leading to match officials, referees in particular, having to stamp their authority at any given time during the match.
The men in the middle's task, among others, is to curb career-ending injuries in the field of play. Hawk-eyed referees and their assistants must detect any misdemeanour from the teams.
While there are stringent rules governing the behaviour on the field of play, the referee must adhere to those rules by brandishing yellow cautionary cards, and or a red card to send off any player breaking the rules of the game.
So who are the latest bad boys of the PSL? A total of five players and coach, Roger de Sa, were forced to sit out this weekend's round of fixtures due to the accumulation cautions of four yellow cards or were sent off in the last round of games.
The latest Absa Premiership list of suspensions also shows no less than 10 players at each of the 16 PSL clubs sitting on yellow cards, ranging from one to three.
This afternoon (Sunday), two key players will not be in action for the league encounter between Polokwane City and Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, kickoff 3.30pm.
Abafana Bes'thende midfielder Jabulani Shongwe, who is on loan from Wits, will be sorely be missed on the field against their Limpopo adversaries, while Rise and Shine's strongman Sibusiso Mbonani is unavailable to reinforce his side's defence against the pin-pointed attack of Arrows.
On Friday, AmaZulu midfield general Butholezwe Ncube was suspended for Usuthu's crucial clash against Mamelodi Sundowns. Struggling Platinum Stars coach De Sa, who is banned to sit on the dugout, was forced to relay orders from the stands against Free State Stars last night.
Maritzburg United defender Cyprian Luthuli's suspension did not make life easier for coach Fadlu Davids against coach Eric Tinkler's SuperSport United last night.
With about 47 players sitting on the precipice of suspension after accumulated three yellow cards the PSL is indeed riddled with boys behaving badly.
But like in any league in the world, players have to be on their best behaviour to avoid a ban for picking up four successive yellow cards any time during the season.