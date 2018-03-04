Referees kept on their toes in the PSL

Football, like rugby is generally known as a physical game and often full of emotions leading to match officials, referees in particular, having to stamp their authority at any given time during the match.

The men in the middle's task, among others, is to curb career-ending injuries in the field of play. Hawk-eyed referees and their assistants must detect any misdemeanour from the teams.

While there are stringent rules governing the behaviour on the field of play, the referee must adhere to those rules by brandishing yellow cautionary cards, and or a red card to send off any player breaking the rules of the game.

So who are the latest bad boys of the PSL? A total of five players and coach, Roger de Sa, were forced to sit out this weekend's round of fixtures due to the accumulation cautions of four yellow cards or were sent off in the last round of games.

The latest Absa Premiership list of suspensions also shows no less than 10 players at each of the 16 PSL clubs sitting on yellow cards, ranging from one to three.