Exodus of KZN boxers continues

The exodus of boxers from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng continues unabated with the latest pugilists relocating to the Golden City being Innocent Mantengu and Ayanda Mthembu.

The list includes popular boxers like Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane, Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu and Andile Mntungwa. Mantengu, the IBF Continental Africa junior featherweight champion from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal has teamed up with Sam Ndlovu in Soweto. Mthembu from Mandini has joined Themba Zulu in KwaThema, in Springs.

The two boxers were trained by Zwi Magudulela while the trainer's father promoter Thulani Magudulela was in charge of promoting their careers.

Mthembu features in a non-title fight against Eric Kapia Mukadi of Congo at Turffontein Racecourse, south of Joburg, this afternoon. "It's news to me," he said. "All I know is that Ayanda said he will be at home this weekend. It could well be that he will be in Johannesburg to fight."