Exodus of KZN boxers continues
The exodus of boxers from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng continues unabated with the latest pugilists relocating to the Golden City being Innocent Mantengu and Ayanda Mthembu.
The list includes popular boxers like Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane, Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu and Andile Mntungwa. Mantengu, the IBF Continental Africa junior featherweight champion from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal has teamed up with Sam Ndlovu in Soweto. Mthembu from Mandini has joined Themba Zulu in KwaThema, in Springs.
The two boxers were trained by Zwi Magudulela while the trainer's father promoter Thulani Magudulela was in charge of promoting their careers.
Mthembu features in a non-title fight against Eric Kapia Mukadi of Congo at Turffontein Racecourse, south of Joburg, this afternoon. "It's news to me," he said. "All I know is that Ayanda said he will be at home this weekend. It could well be that he will be in Johannesburg to fight."
Zulu said: "Ayanda has been in my gym for a month now. He will be fighting Mukadi."
Mthembu left fans in disbelief when he exchanged powerful punches vigorously and aggressively with then SA welterweight champion Shaun Ness at Emperors Palace in 2016, only to lose on points.
Mthembu last fought in September when he drew with Walter Dlamini in Magudulela's tournament in KwaNongoma. He is an aggressive and fearless warrior with five wins, four stoppages against four losses and two draws. Mukadi made his South Africa boxing debut when he lost to Thulani Mbenge for the ABU welterweight belt in 2016. Trained in Benoni by Rocky Wainstein, the talented Mukadi has only three knockouts in 19 wins against two defeats.
Dlamini, who is trained by Lionel Hunter, will also be in action against Wynand Mulder. Crowd favourites Layton Gloss and Clement Kamanga will also be in action.
In the female section, Hedda Wolmarans and Bongani Vukea will meet in a rematch. Wolmarans stopped Vukea in the second round in 2015.