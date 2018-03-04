Ajax must turn poor-form tide

Ajax Cape Town will be looking to buck the trend of poor away form against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Molemela Stadium today, 3.30pm kick-off.

The Capetonians have not won away in the Absa Premiership this season and picked up only three points on the road and scored just three goals.

"For the last away game against Golden Arrows [in Durban on Sunday] it might have been too early with my decision to play an offensive game from the kickoff," said coach Muhsin Ertugral.

Ajax conceded an early goal and went down to their 11th defeat of the league season in the match at KwaMashu.

"I take responsibility because I should have waited ... and rather let them come onto us and we counter, which we are good at.

"That was a little bit of a mistake. Had we won the Arrows game we would have been out of [relegation] trouble.

"Yes, we need to get a victory away but I think we need to be better organised. We have new elements. Morne Nel is back and Rodrick Kabwe gives us a new dimension on the left," he said.

"There is a lot of pressure on us ... I can tell you, these boys are really taking pressure. But I must also take my hat off to them because at Golden Arrows they played good football despite conceding the early goal," Ertugral said.