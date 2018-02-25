Roger de Sa(vvy) businessman of note

While his achievements as a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 winning coach are well-publicised, only a few know about the other side of Roger de Sa - the astute businessman.

Over the years De Sa, 53, has proven to be a street smart and savvy investor with interests in various industries including cleaning services, farming and property.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is also part of the consortium Rawat Petroleum that bought Platinum Stars recently for R22.5-million.

The Platinum Stars CEO/coach says over the years he bought and sold a number of businesses.

"I've got an industrial laundromat and it does pretty well. We employ 20 people and our clients include hospitals, restaurants and hotels," De Sa told Sunday World.

"I also have a coconut business in Mozambique. We do coconut oil, flour and so on," said De Sa about interests in his birth country.

"And I've a property business, we have houses that I rent out, sell and buy."

De Sa feels that being in business comes naturally due to him being a leader during his days as a footballer.