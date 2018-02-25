Platinum Stars' sale queries far from over

Plans are afoot to stop the sale of Platinum Stars, with one advocate submitting a demand to the PSL to halt what he calls a "fraudulent transaction".

The North West club were sold to Rawat Petroleum for R22.5-million last month. But Advocate Ratanang Nke is objecting to the sale, calling on the PSL to re-look into the deal as, he claims, it would be in contravention of the league's own statutes if approved.

At the centre of Nke's objection is what he calls the "paltry" price tag on Dikwena, and the fact that coach Roger de Sa acted as an intermediary for Rawat Petroleum.

"I have written to the league, and [acting] chief executive Mato Madlala responded, saying the executive will come back to me after their meeting on February 22 [tomorrow]," said Nke this week.

"I want the PSL to rescind the decision to go ahead with this transaction because it's shrouded in secrecy. For instance, I know for a fact that there was a bid for R35-million, I was told there was another for R40-million.