Papic's Bucs players meet to reminisce

Liau, who attended the lunch reunion, told Sunday World that the players were very close to Papic, hence it took just a day to plan the lunch.

"Look at James [Mothibi], he came all the way from Warrenton in the Northern Cape just for the gathering," Liau said.

"It's unheard of that a former coach can call his former players and they come in such big numbers. That gathering was planned in just one day, so it wasn't a case of weeks or anything like that.

"You can't see some of the guys in the pictures, because those were taken earlier in the day before everyone arrived," he explained.

So what made Papic special despite him not winning a trophy in his two seasons with the club?

"Kosta was our outie (pal) and we were enjoying life with him on and off the field. It was not just about work. So after games we would chill and drink with him, but we knew that on Monday it was back to work."