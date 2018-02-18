US Hall of Famer tips Kucher to clinch belt

Veteran American boxing trainer and New York Hall of Fame inductee James Ali Bashir says a new IBO cruiserweight champion will be crowned when defending champion Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena puts his belt on the line against Dymtro Kucher in the main bout of Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on March 3.

The vastly experienced Bashir, 66, was an assistant to revered Emanuel Steward for 17 years out of the famed Kronk Gym in Detroit, Michigan.

He has trained many top names including Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko as well as Ukrainian WBC and WBO cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Bashir is in the country honing the skills of heavyweight hopeful Ruann "Giant King" Visser who will challenge SA heavyweight champion Osborne "Big Daddy" Machimana at Emerald Casino in Vanderbijlpark on Friday.