'Need to look at road safety'
After yet another death of a local footballer, some deliberate intervention is required to bring the road carnage to an end.
The reoccurrence of SA footballers perishing in road crashes continued after the death of Polokwane City defender Mogau Tshehla last week.
Tshehla died after his vehicle rolled in an accident last Sunday evening. The 26-year-old was buried on Friday.
South African Football Players Union's (Safpu) Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has suggested that it is time teams introduce road safety workshops for their players.
"It is a problem that we can no longer sit back and fold our hands as our footballers die in their numbers on the road," Gaoshubelwe said.
"We need to get to the bottom of the issue.
"Whether it has to do with the lifestyle of our footballers or attitude while driving.
"As a union we want to engage clubs to make sure that as players we hold workshops and programmes to bring the deaths to an end."
Back in 2014, in an ominous sequence, Orlando Pirates players at the time - Lehlohonolo Majoro, Rooi Mahamutsa, Andile Jali and Thulasizwe Mbuyane - each were involved in car crashes in the space of a week.
Majoro and Mahamutsa were fortunate to walk away with minor injuries after their cars were written off.
Thabo Rakhale also made headlines late last year after he crashed his car.
In 2013, former Bafana Bafana defender Bryce Moon was found guilty of culpable homicide after Mavis Ncube was killed in a Sandton accident.
South Africa has one of the highest road fatality rates in the world.
During the festive period from December to January, a total of 1527 persons died in car crashes.