'Need to look at road safety'

After yet another death of a local footballer, some deliberate intervention is required to bring the road carnage to an end.

The reoccurrence of SA footballers perishing in road crashes continued after the death of Polokwane City defender Mogau Tshehla last week.

Tshehla died after his vehicle rolled in an accident last Sunday evening. The 26-year-old was buried on Friday.

South African Football Players Union's (Safpu) Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe has suggested that it is time teams introduce road safety workshops for their players.

"It is a problem that we can no longer sit back and fold our hands as our footballers die in their numbers on the road," Gaoshubelwe said.

"We need to get to the bottom of the issue.

"Whether it has to do with the lifestyle of our footballers or attitude while driving.

"As a union we want to engage clubs to make sure that as players we hold workshops and programmes to bring the deaths to an end."