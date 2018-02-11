Boxing SA board in busy hands
With so much on his plate already, it looks like Peter Ngatane has a daunting task ahead as the new chairman of the board of Boxing SA.
Ngatane is a practising gynaecologist and obstetrician at various private clinics in Gauteng and also has his own surgery in Mondeor, Johannesburg.
He is an independent nonexecutive director at Life Healthcare Group Holdings, a WBC board governor, and ABU South African Development Community (SADC) president.
Ngatane is also a trustee of the Commonwealth Boxing Council based in London.
The Soweto medico was appointed chairman of Boxing SA's board by Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi, who announced the seven-member board in December. It comprises Ngatane, Zandi Kabini, Mzamo Gumbi, Khulile Radu, Luthando Jack, Letlhogonolo Noge-Tungamirai and Gilberto Martins.
Their term will end in 2020.
Ngatane is the longest-serving boxing administrator in SA. He served on the SA National Boxing Coordination Control before the formation of the SA National Boxing Control Commission, where he was president.
Ngatane was also chairman of the Gauteng Provincial Boxing Control Commission. He first took over the BSA baton from Advocate Dali Mpofu in 2007 and was there for three years. Ngatane has always served on BSA boards until Nxesi gave him the chairmanship due to his vast experience.
Asked if he would cope as the new Boxing SA chairman, he said: "I will definitely cope. My position will not interfere with African and international commitments. I have vacated some of the positions I have had. Other board members will take over. The chairman does not do everything. You delegate. You give direction and lead and your workload must be shared. The board has capable people whose focus is improving the sport.
"I've had a lot of things on my plate all my life. I believe in the adage that if you want something done then give it to a busy person.
"I am never idle and voluntarism has always been part of my makeup since 1976. So, boxing is but one aspect of life that I have volunteered in my life."
He said there was a misconception that they were making money.
"I still want to see someone who was in administration of boxing and has money. We give our time and lives to boxing and in the process lose money. That affects even most guys who run gyms in Soweto."
He said his greatest reward in boxing was to see someone being crowned a champion and a promoter staging a wonderful tournament.