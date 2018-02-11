Boxing SA board in busy hands

With so much on his plate already, it looks like Peter Ngatane has a daunting task ahead as the new chairman of the board of Boxing SA.

Ngatane is a practising gynaecologist and obstetrician at various private clinics in Gauteng and also has his own surgery in Mondeor, Johannesburg.

He is an independent nonexecutive director at Life Healthcare Group Holdings, a WBC board governor, and ABU South African Development Community (SADC) president.

Ngatane is also a trustee of the Commonwealth Boxing Council based in London.

The Soweto medico was appointed chairman of Boxing SA's board by Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas" Nxesi, who announced the seven-member board in December. It comprises Ngatane, Zandi Kabini, Mzamo Gumbi, Khulile Radu, Luthando Jack, Letlhogonolo Noge-Tungamirai and Gilberto Martins.

Their term will end in 2020.

Ngatane is the longest-serving boxing administrator in SA. He served on the SA National Boxing Coordination Control before the formation of the SA National Boxing Control Commission, where he was president.