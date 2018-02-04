As transfer shop closes, it's time for recruits to shine
With the transfer window closed, Sunday World focuses on the top 10 signings of the past month.
Siphelele Ntshangase
(Kaizer Chiefs)
Chiefs fans are pleased to finally have their man. He's the sort of midfielder that will be key in attack.
Leonardo Castro
(Kaizer Chiefs)
He's got goals in him and Chiefs desperately need him for their title push. Castro is already off the mark after scoring in the 2-1 win over Baroka.
Tendai Ndoro
(Ajax Cape Town)
The issue regarding his eligibility casts doubt over his immediate future, but the Urban Warriors will be hoping he's cleared to continue. They will need him to get out of the relegation zone.
Evans Rusike
(SuperSport United)
Matsatsantsa need goals to fire them up the table and to replace Jeremy Brockie. Rusike fits the bill.
Edwin Gyimah
(Bidvest Wits)
The Clever Boys needed this sort of player to help fight their way up the table. He's versatile and dependable too.
Aubrey Ngoma
(Mamelodi Sundowns)
"Mr Assists", they call him. The Brazilians' coach Pitso Mosimane needed more options and Ngoma creates a lot of goals.
Linda Mntambo
(Chippa United)
He has already demonstrated his qualities by winning three Man of the Match awards. The Chilli Boys will miss him when they face Platinum Stars this afternoon because of suspension.
Jeremy Brockie
(Mamelodi Sundowns)
They don't call him the Sniper for nothing. He left SuperSport United with 54 goals to his name.
Xola Mlambo
(Orlando Pirates)
On his day, "Ten-Ten" is a dominant force in the centre of the park and he's an exciting player to watch too.
Kabelo Mahlasela
(Kaizer Chiefs)
It's a pity he's injured, but when he's back, in time for the new season, defenders will have a hard time stopping him.