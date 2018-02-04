As transfer shop closes, it's time for recruits to shine

With the transfer window closed, Sunday World focuses on the top 10 signings of the past month.

Siphelele Ntshangase

(Kaizer Chiefs)

Chiefs fans are pleased to finally have their man. He's the sort of midfielder that will be key in attack.

Leonardo Castro

(Kaizer Chiefs)

He's got goals in him and Chiefs desperately need him for their title push. Castro is already off the mark after scoring in the 2-1 win over Baroka.

Tendai Ndoro

(Ajax Cape Town)

The issue regarding his eligibility casts doubt over his immediate future, but the Urban Warriors will be hoping he's cleared to continue. They will need him to get out of the relegation zone.

Evans Rusike

(SuperSport United)

Matsatsantsa need goals to fire them up the table and to replace Jeremy Brockie. Rusike fits the bill.