Ajax slipping as its development plan falls apart

In case you haven't noticed, Ajax Cape Town are a club in decline and, at worst, they could be relegated.

You only have to look at their league position to see that something has gone wrong at Ikamva.

This is a club that came very close to winning the league when they finished second behind Orlando Pirates in the 2010/11 season. They lost out by just a point.

Since then, things haven't gone that well both in the boardroom and out on the field.

In 2013, John and George Comitis decided to end a long-term boardroom feud by selling their shares to the Efstathiou family.

This was after they came close to being relegated in the 2012/13 season and, to be fair, things have stabilised, but only in terms of how the club is run and not what we see on the field.