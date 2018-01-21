Nyingwa helped hone rising official Zinakile

Boxing referee Pumeza Zinakile has expressed her gratitude to Boxing SA's Gauteng provincial manager Archie Nyingwa for believing in her ability as a ring official.

Nyingwa assigned Zinakile to officiate in South African, world and international boxing matches throughout last year.

She said Nyingwa's belief in her enabled her to improve as a referee and judge.

"Today I am contesting the [BSA 2017] female ring official award because I assume that people who nominated me saw that I handled myself the way rules and regulations require us to do," she said.

"But that would not have been possible had Mr Nyingwa not assigned me. He was always there to guide me. There is no lovey-dovey situation. If he feels you did bad, he would reprimand you and encourage you to go back to the drawing board. But if you did well, he would also be the first one to congratulate you. I honestly believe that I did not disappoint him."