Bucs could still spring a surprise transfer deal
Orlando Pirates supporters have been left frustrated despite the team signing defenders Diamond Thopola and Phetso Maphanga from Chippa United.
The Buccaneers faithful are crying out for their attack to be bolstered. Pirates have been linked with a host of players and, knowing club boss Irvin Khoza, he could spring a surprise.
They are reportedly still keen on Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, who previously said he would like to play for his childhood favourite club.
With the transfer deadline 10 days away - it closes at midnight on January 31 - this is just one of the moves that could still happen.
Pirates and Wits are also thought to be considering a swap deal that would see Wits's Xola Mlambo move to Parktown with Abbubaker Mobara moving in the opposite direction.
Other big names who could be on the move include overseas-based striker Tokelo Rantie, who's apparently not on good terms with his Turkish club, Genclerbirligi. Rantie has been linked with Cape Town City.
Al Ahly starlet Phakamani Mahlambi could be coming back home sooner than expected. The 20-year-old joined the Egyptian giants on a four-year deal just five months ago, but the eight-time African champions are looking to loan him out after not registering him for this year's CAF Champions League.
It's not known where Mahlambi could end up if he does go on loan, but Mamelodi Sundowns have been long-time admirers and Wits could be happy to have him back, even for a short while.
Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, are thought to still be chasing Free State Stars winger Sinethemba Jantjie. Reports suggest that William Twala could be heading to Ea Lla Koto as part of the deal.
Still in Naturena, striker Michelle Katsvairo has attracted interest from Baroka.
Over in Port Elizabeth, Chippa United are linked with their former striker Edward Manqele, who's with Stars at the moment.
But arguably the biggest transfer of this window could be Khama Billiat leaving Sundowns for one of the local sides. Pirates, Chiefs and Wits have been linked with the forward, but there's overseas interest too.