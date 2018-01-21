Bucs could still spring a surprise transfer deal

Orlando Pirates supporters have been left frustrated despite the team signing defenders Diamond Thopola and Phetso Maphanga from Chippa United.

The Buccaneers faithful are crying out for their attack to be bolstered. Pirates have been linked with a host of players and, knowing club boss Irvin Khoza, he could spring a surprise.

They are reportedly still keen on Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, who previously said he would like to play for his childhood favourite club.

With the transfer deadline 10 days away - it closes at midnight on January 31 - this is just one of the moves that could still happen.

Pirates and Wits are also thought to be considering a swap deal that would see Wits's Xola Mlambo move to Parktown with Abbubaker Mobara moving in the opposite direction.

Other big names who could be on the move include overseas-based striker Tokelo Rantie, who's apparently not on good terms with his Turkish club, Genclerbirligi. Rantie has been linked with Cape Town City.