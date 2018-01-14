Ncapayi not outmatched in awards

Pocket-sized boxing referee and judge Ben Ncapayi was modest in his response after his inclusion in the final list of nominations for Boxing South Africa's 2017 male official of the year award.

Ncapayi, 45, is a former professional boxer from Mdantsane, near East London in Eastern Cape, but is now based in Gauteng.

Although the general view is that the public - who nominated him - actually threw him in the lion's den by putting him up against seasoned officials Deon Dwarte from Cape Town and East Londoners Lulama Mtya and Allen Matakane.

The trio have served the sport with distinction for more than two decades.

As a referee, Ncapayi has made great strides in mastering the art of not taking the limelight away from boxers during a fight.