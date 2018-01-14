Injury won't stop me, says new Chiefs player

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Kabelo Mahlasela has vowed to bounce back strongly from his injury setback.

Mahlasela will be sidelined for several months after injuring his knee during his first training session with the team.

He underwent surgery on Friday and Chiefs have yet to confirm the time he will spend on the sidelines.

The injury was a huge blow to the 26-year-old and the Chiefs faithful, but he has taken it on the chin.

"This is part and parcel of football. You wouldn't know what's going to happen tomorrow. It happened and I cannot undo it. I'm not quite sure how long I will be out," Mahlasela said.