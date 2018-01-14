Injury won't stop me, says new Chiefs player
New Kaizer Chiefs signing Kabelo Mahlasela has vowed to bounce back strongly from his injury setback.
Mahlasela will be sidelined for several months after injuring his knee during his first training session with the team.
He underwent surgery on Friday and Chiefs have yet to confirm the time he will spend on the sidelines.
The injury was a huge blow to the 26-year-old and the Chiefs faithful, but he has taken it on the chin.
"This is part and parcel of football. You wouldn't know what's going to happen tomorrow. It happened and I cannot undo it. I'm not quite sure how long I will be out," Mahlasela said.
A lot will be expected from him when he returns, probably towards the end of the season, but the Sebokeng-born winger is relishing the challenge.
For now, though, the Orlando Pirates youth product is just delighted to be part of the club.
"It was a nice feeling when I heard that I'm moving to Kaizer Chiefs. I mean, it's every player's dream to play for Chiefs.
"What I know is that when you play for a big team you are expected to win, no matter what. Each and every game we need to play like it's a cup final. Coming here I knew that it's not going to be easy and the supporters are expecting more, not only from me but from the team as a whole.
"Chiefs is a big team and you are expected to win trophies. I'm coming here to help the team win. The team has been playing good football, but it's just a matter of us converting our chances ... [to] win as many games as we can."