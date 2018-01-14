Future looks bright for Komphela, says Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says beleaguered coach Steve Komphela has a "bright future".

But it was not 100% clear if the future Motaung spoke of would be at Chiefs or elsewhere when Komphela's contract comes to an end in June.

Asked about Komphela's future, Motaung responded: "It's a work in progress."

Chiefs unveiled little-known Dutch-born technical adviser Rob Hutting at their Naturena headquarters this week and he was joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Leonardo Castro, attacking midfielders Siphelele Ntshangase (Baroka FC) and Kabelo Mahlasela (Bloemfontein Celtic), as well as left back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya from their development ranks.