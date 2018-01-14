Future looks bright for Komphela, says Motaung
Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung says beleaguered coach Steve Komphela has a "bright future".
But it was not 100% clear if the future Motaung spoke of would be at Chiefs or elsewhere when Komphela's contract comes to an end in June.
Asked about Komphela's future, Motaung responded: "It's a work in progress."
Chiefs unveiled little-known Dutch-born technical adviser Rob Hutting at their Naturena headquarters this week and he was joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Leonardo Castro, attacking midfielders Siphelele Ntshangase (Baroka FC) and Kabelo Mahlasela (Bloemfontein Celtic), as well as left back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya from their development ranks.
"There is a bright future for Steve. It all, though, depends on the progress of the team," Motaung said.
"We are still giving Steve all the support systems and tools he needs in order to succeed.
"The only problem with such contracts, especially with the guys like Steve, is that people look at trophies. They look at the success story of winning trophies.
"He's bringing together what the club has been developing, the Chiefs philosophy and team's culture. The contract issue is a work in progress."
Komphela himself sounded resigned to whatever outcome a club that was used to winning at least one trophy a season before his arrival deemed fit in the future.
"If you are a man of process you should not be expecting the rewards, but you work for the system," Komphela said.
"I think it is important that when you leave and look back, you say 'goodness me, you left something'."
Last week, Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung lamented the team's poor return in the past two seasons, but also emphasised they were still behind Komphela.