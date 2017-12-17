'BSA must take blame for cancellations'
Boxing SA (BSA) is partly to blame for the failure by some promoters to deliver tournaments.
Tshele Kometsi, who is a boxing promoter and trades under the banner of TK Boxing Promotions, said: "BSA does not do due diligence on promoters. That is to look at vetting which means that before someone can be granted a promoter's licence [there are] certain aspects to consider.
"There is an issue of registration of that promoter's company, tax clearance and also to see if that applicant has means or resources to do a tournament.
"By that I mean money in their accounts, but what I see happening is that today everyone has become a promoter."
That used to be the norm back then. He said recently there were two tournaments that failed to materialise and had BSA exercised the norm the tournaments would not have been cancelled.
"Those promoters had failed to deposit purse monies within the required 14-day period," said Kometsi who was referring to TLB and Limpopo Champs promotions.
TLB is owned by Dingaan Thobela, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, Jan Bergman and Dr Chris Mpeka, while Phathutshedzo Dongola owns Limpopo Champs. TLB's tournament was scheduled for December 8 at the Carousel, while Dongola's one was supposed to take place at Thohoyandou Town Hall on Saturday night.
These two companies must now pay boxers 10% of purse monies as per rules and regulations regarding cancelled tournaments.
"Boxers spend their last penny purchasing supplements, getting themselves ready for tournaments that did not take place," added Kometsi.
"Boxers are always on the receiving end and that is unfair to them because 10% means nothing to them compared to their expenditure.
"What has just happened should be a lesson to BSA that they first need to qualify promoters by way of applying the rules as per the rule book.
"Promoter's licences can now be acquired by anyone because rules are not applied," Kometsi said.
It is said that Gauteng alone has 21 BSA licensed promoters and only nine of them are active.
They are: Golden Gloves, African Ring, Real Steel, Combat Sport, BRD, TK, Gilmey, Victory Sport, Supreme and Team Dida promotions.
"So what are the other 12 people doing?" he asked.
"Hopefully the new BSA board under chairman Peter Ngatane, who is well-experienced in the administration of boxing, will adhere to the rules that govern the sport of boxing in the country."
BSA chief operations officer Cindy Nkomo said: "We do collect tax clearances and other documents. So that is not true that we do not vet incoming promoters.
"Some of the promoters that get their tournaments cancelled are not new.
"Some have been in the industry for a long time, but still cannot meet the obligation to pay purse monies on time, therefore tournaments are cancelled. People need to be factual about accusations."