'BSA must take blame for cancellations'

Boxing SA (BSA) is partly to blame for the failure by some promoters to deliver tournaments.

Tshele Kometsi, who is a boxing promoter and trades under the banner of TK Boxing Promotions, said: "BSA does not do due diligence on promoters. That is to look at vetting which means that before someone can be granted a promoter's licence [there are] certain aspects to consider.

"There is an issue of registration of that promoter's company, tax clearance and also to see if that applicant has means or resources to do a tournament.

"By that I mean money in their accounts, but what I see happening is that today everyone has become a promoter."

That used to be the norm back then. He said recently there were two tournaments that failed to materialise and had BSA exercised the norm the tournaments would not have been cancelled.

"Those promoters had failed to deposit purse monies within the required 14-day period," said Kometsi who was referring to TLB and Limpopo Champs promotions.