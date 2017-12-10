Shy 'main man' finds his voice as the captain

Before Hlompho Kekana could think of accepting the captaincy at Mamelodi Sundowns, the bashful midfielder knew he would have to overcome one of his biggest fears - public speaking.

It's just more than 20 months later and Kekana has no regrets about reluctantly accepting the position of skipper at Sundowns after it became clear Ramahlwe Mphahlele would be leaving.

"I never knew that one day I could stand in front of people and tell them what to do," Kekana told Sunday World.

"I am one person who is very reserved and I like my own space. I never saw myself leading such a big team and adding more responsibility in my life.

"It was never in my system to be in front of people, to be the main man and have the attention of people.

"To me it came as a shock."