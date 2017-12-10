Sport

Shy 'main man' finds his voice as the captain

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 10 December 2017 - 12:43

Before Hlompho Kekana could think of accepting the captaincy at Mamelodi Sundowns, the bashful midfielder knew he would have to overcome one of his biggest fears - public speaking.

It's just more than 20 months later and Kekana has no regrets about reluctantly accepting the position of skipper at Sundowns after it became clear Ramahlwe Mphahlele would be leaving.

"I never knew that one day I could stand in front of people and tell them what to do," Kekana told Sunday World.

"I am one person who is very reserved and I like my own space. I never saw myself leading such a big team and adding more responsibility in my life.

"It was never in my system to be in front of people, to be the main man and have the attention of people.

"To me it came as a shock."

Although he exudes the confidence of a natural born leader, the 32-year-old admits he nearly declined the offer.

"I just accepted the armband because the senior players had asked me to be the captain of the team," he said.

Since then, Kekana has lifted the Premiership, CAF Champions League and Super Cup titles.

With the Brazilians back in rhythm it may not be long before the Bafana Bafana international hoists another trophy.

Sundowns are among the leading packs in the league heading into Christmas after an initially slow start.

The former African champions appear to be unstoppable after their first win at home, 4-0 against Baroka. They had not won a match since the start of the season in Pretoria.

While the domestic league is their priority for now, they have unfinished business in the Champions League that starts in February. Sundowns are still not over the manner in which they were knocked out of the continental competition in September against Wydad Casablanca, who lifted the title.

Their ambitious coach, Pitso Mosimane, has not hidden his wish to have another swing at the title, and over the past five years, Kekana has developed an understanding with the mercurial ex-Bafana mentor.

"He is a guy who has invested his emotions in the game. We appreciate his efforts. We know he is one of the coaches who really loves football and I am proud to work with him."

