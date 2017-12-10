Ellis spoilt for choice as tourney improves

Women's football in SA is improving tremendously if the standard at the Sasol League National Championship here this week is anything to go by.

And Banyana Banyana interim coach Desiree Ellis has admitted that the competitiveness of the tournament had given her a "beautiful headache".

Ellis made it clear that she would not ignore the talent she'd seen in Mpumalanga.

She said that established stars would be required to validate their berths regarding selection for Banyana's clash with Sweden in an international friendly at Cape Town Stadium next month.

This year, the players brought some respectability to the tournament and spectators were spared mediocre football at Mbombela's KaBokweni Stadium in Mpumalanga.