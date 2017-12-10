Ellis spoilt for choice as tourney improves
Women's football in SA is improving tremendously if the standard at the Sasol League National Championship here this week is anything to go by.
And Banyana Banyana interim coach Desiree Ellis has admitted that the competitiveness of the tournament had given her a "beautiful headache".
Ellis made it clear that she would not ignore the talent she'd seen in Mpumalanga.
She said that established stars would be required to validate their berths regarding selection for Banyana's clash with Sweden in an international friendly at Cape Town Stadium next month.
This year, the players brought some respectability to the tournament and spectators were spared mediocre football at Mbombela's KaBokweni Stadium in Mpumalanga.
All the teams, from nine provinces, played to their strengths and elevated the tournament to one of the most competitive in recent years.
However, there was a huge score line when Thunderbirds humiliated RC Mills 7-0 on Tuesday. But that was the only result that raised eyebrows.
In development competitions, officiating has been a major talking point too, especially in lower-tier women's football.
Again, at this year's tourney, there was no mention or hint of match-fixing. The match officials must be complimented on doing a splendid job.
As much as all the teams were willing to play and looked determined, the defending champions, Bloemfontein Celtic, and Mamelodi Sundowns (finished 6th) showed more maturity and experience.
Both sides said that their association with Premier Soccer League clubs was an advantage and judging by how they played in this tourney, it was evident that the outfits are run professionally.
Celtic's organisational structure was awesome and they conceded only once, (before yesterday's final against Cape Town Roses that started at the time of printing).
Their Lesotho-born captain Boitumelo Rabale was voted queen of the tournament.
Rabale was last year's young queen of the tournament and to win the queen of the tournament award, a player must be the most improved in this competition.
Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane's experience at national team level was vital for Celtic and complacency is one of the elements that let down Sundowns.
Sunflower from KwaZulu-Natal, in their maiden year, caught the eye of the talent scouts.
They finished fifth, and are the side to watch next year.