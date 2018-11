KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo is our charmza for performing autopsies to help clear the backlog at state mortuaries in the province following strike action.

Medico Dhlomo performed the duties when the bodies started piling up in the mortuaries due to a go-slow by forensic pathology services workers in the province.

The charming MEC has put his hand up to lead from the front to avoid a crisis. Big ups, Doc.